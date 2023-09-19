India announce squad for Australia ODI series | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been included in India's squad for the Australia ODI series. Both of them are not a part of India's squad for the ODI World Cup but changes can be made to the squad till September 28.

