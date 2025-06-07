LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 07, 2025, 21:06 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 21:06 IST
India and UK sign historic free trade agreement to slash tariffs
Videos Jun 07, 2025, 21:06 IST

India and UK sign historic free trade agreement to slash tariffs

India and the UK sign a landmark Free Trade Agreement aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting bilateral trade. Watch the video to know more on this!

