India and France to co-develop and co-produce combat aircraft engines
During PM Modi's France visit the defence cooperation projects included joint development of Jet and helicopter engines along with the construction of three scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy. Under the Indian multi-role helicopter program and agreement has also being inked between Francis Safran helicopter engine and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This is an important agreement as it entails a transfer of Technology of forging and casting for the Shakti engine.