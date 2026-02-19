/India AI Summit 2026: PM Modi Says AI Can Truly Be Beneficial When It Is Shared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious roadmap for the future of artificial intelligence, declaring that humans and AI will “co-create, co-work and co-evolve” in the decades ahead. Speaking at the India AI Impact India Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister emphasized that AI should enhance human potential rather than replace workers, positioning technology as a force multiplier for productivity, innovation, and inclusive growth. Unveiling the MANAV Vision for AI, Modi outlined a five-pillar framework: Moral and ethical systems, Accountable governance, National sovereignty over data, Accessible and inclusive deployment, and Valid and lawful innovation.