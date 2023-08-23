India: Aadhaar card scams on the rise

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Scams are on the rise as hackers and malicious minds are innovating with new phishing tactics. The government of India has hence warned citizens to be extra careful when it comes to their Aadhaar cards. The UIDAI which is the governing body of Aadhaar has issued a warning about the rising number of frauds and scams related to the Aadhaar card.

