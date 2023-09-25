India: 80% cybercrimes from 10 districts; Rajasthan's Bharatpur is new jamtara, says study | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
A small city in Rajasthan is known fishing capital of India but it seems there's a new competitor in the making as well. A study by an IIT Kanpur incubated start of Rajasthan's Bharatpur is the new Jamtara.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos