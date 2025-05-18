LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Written By Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 17:22 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 17:22 IST
India: 17 dead in massive fire near Hyderabad's Charminar; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Videos May 18, 2025, 17:22 IST

Around 17 people have been Killed and 2 have been injured In Massive Fire At Building Near Hyderabad's Iconic Charminar.

