LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Independence Day 2025: PM Modi vows tax rate cuts by Diwali

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi vows tax rate cuts by Diwali

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 19:29 IST
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi vows tax rate cuts by Diwali
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be reformed and reduced ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated this October.

Trending Topics

trending videos