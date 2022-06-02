'Imran Khan's march was marred by clashes,' Pakistan's top court seeks report

Published: Jun 02, 2022, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's abandoned Freedom march or azadi march is on the top court's radar. Pakistan Supreme Court has sought a report on the violations made by Imran Khan and his party members during last week's long march last week.
