LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Imran Khan’s sons preparing to return to Pakistan, will they lead khan’s party?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 21:30 IST
Imran Khan’s sons preparing to return to Pakistan, will they lead khan’s party?
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 21:30 IST

Imran Khan’s sons preparing to return to Pakistan, will they lead khan’s party?

Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, are preparing to return from the United States to Pakistan to rally alongside their father’s PTI party protests.

Trending Topics

trending videos