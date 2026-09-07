/Imran Khan's son seeks a meeting with Andy Burnham and stronger UK support

The sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, have criticised the British government over what they describe as an inadequate response to their father’s imprisonment. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the brothers said they were disappointed by the assistance offered when they considered travelling to Pakistan to see their father. The brothers said former British Foreign Secretary David Lammy advised them against travelling to Pakistan and warned that the UK government would not be able to support them if they were arrested or detained. Lammy served as foreign secretary from July 2024 to September 2025.