LOGIN
Annu pathak
Written By Annu pathak
Published: May 19, 2025, 17:19 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 17:19 IST
IMF unlocks new rules tied to Pakistan aid, 11 new conditions set for next review
Videos May 19, 2025, 17:19 IST

IMF unlocks new rules tied to Pakistan aid, 11 new conditions set for next review

IMF announces new set of rules related to Pakistan aid. A total of eleven conditions are set for the next review.

Trending Topics

trending videos