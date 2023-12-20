videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
IMF says India's currency intervention 'excessive'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
India hits out against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for claiming that the central bank had interfered excessively in the foreign exchange market.
trending now
Russia-Ukraine war: Fatigue builds amid Kyiv allies | Latest News | WION
India's booming IPO market to remain buoyant into 2024
IMF says India's currency intervention 'excessive'
India: Mamata Banerjee proposes Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as PM face of INDIA bloc
Singapore considering artificial islands to deal with rising sea levels
recommended videos
Clashes intensify between Sudan army & Rapid Support Forces | World DNA | WION
Russia-Ukraine war: "Won't give up what is ours," says Putin
COVID JN.1 subvariant cases surge worldwide, India records 142 new cases
Google to pay USD 700 million to US consumers, states in antitrust settlement
Serbian elections marred by vote buying: Reports
recommended videos
Clashes intensify between Sudan army & Rapid Support Forces | World DNA | WION
Russia-Ukraine war: "Won't give up what is ours," says Putin
COVID JN.1 subvariant cases surge worldwide, India records 142 new cases
Google to pay USD 700 million to US consumers, states in antitrust settlement