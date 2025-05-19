IMF imposes 11 new conditions for release of next bailout tranche

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout programme. This comes a day after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that IMF's fund to Islamabad can be used directly or indirectly to create terror infrastructure. The IMF said that it has taken note of the significant rise in tensions between Pakistan and India after the April 22 attacks. Watch in for more details!