IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions

Oct 07, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said the law firm WilmerHale mischaracterized her actions while serving as ceo of the world bank, and assured her that her participation in its investigation was confidential.
Read in App