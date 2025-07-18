LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /IMD issues red alert for Kerala, wet spells in Delhi to continue until July 23
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST
IMD issues red alert for Kerala, wet spells in Delhi to continue until July 23
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST

IMD issues red alert for Kerala, wet spells in Delhi to continue until July 23

Starting with India, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers, following a day of persistent rainfall across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital is likely to experience generally cloudy skies today, with light rain, thunderstorm, and lightning. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos