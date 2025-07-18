Published: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 14:59 IST
IMD issues red alert for Kerala, wet spells in Delhi to continue until July 23
Starting with India, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers, following a day of persistent rainfall across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital is likely to experience generally cloudy skies today, with light rain, thunderstorm, and lightning. Watch in for more details!