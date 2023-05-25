IIFA AWARDS 2023: Actor Abhishek Bachchan talks about his favourite IIFA moment

WION Video Team  | Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
IIFA awards 2023 is here and WION's Abira Dhar caught up with actor Abhishek Bachchan at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Take a look at the interview.