If you are unvaccinated for COVID, you are a threat to those who're jabbed

According to a new study, unvaccinated people are a threat to the safety of those who are vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). Researchers explored the effect of mixing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people to understand the dynamics of an infectious disease. When vaccinated and unvaccinated people were mixed, a substantial number of new infections would occur in the vaccinated people. Read details here: https://www.wionews.com/science/unvaccinated-people-pose-a-threat-to-those-inoculated-against-covid-19-study-473685