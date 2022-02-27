'If Russia seizes Ukraine, they will advance further', says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun

Feb 27, 2022, 04:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready for peace talks, but not in Moscow’s preferred venue of Belarus. WION speaks to Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun for insights.
Read in App