LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /IDF chief to Netanyahu: do you want a military government in Gaza?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 17:15 IST
IDF chief to Netanyahu: do you want a military government in Gaza?
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 17:15 IST

IDF chief to Netanyahu: do you want a military government in Gaza?

Reports suggest Netanyahu yelled at IDF chief during cabinet meeting, ordered him to prepare mass evacuation plan for Gaza.

Trending Topics

trending videos