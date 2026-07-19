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Iconic 'outlander' costumes & props go under the hammer

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 14:12 IST
Following the conclusion of the hit series Outlander after its eighth season, Bonhams is hosting an exclusive auction featuring original costumes, props, and set pieces from the production.

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