ICC World Cup 2023: Five-time champions Australia finally off the mark

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Record-five-time champions Australia have finally got their ICC ODI World Cup campaign underway. The Pat Cummins-led side defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in Lucknow to break their duck at the tournament. The result leaves 1996 winners Sri Lanka second-last on the points table, with three losses in as many games. Sri Lanka now needs to win all their remaining six games to have a chance of making it to the semi-finals.

