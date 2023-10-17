ICC World Cup 2023: Can Australia make it to the ODI World Cup semis?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Pat Cummins' Australia are finally up and running at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to move out of the bottom of the points table. This was the record five-time champions' first win of the tournament, which keeps them in contention to make it to the semi-finals.

