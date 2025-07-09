LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over women's prosecution
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 09, 2025, 10:30 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 10:30 IST
ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over women's prosecution
Videos Jul 09, 2025, 10:30 IST

ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over women's prosecution

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for two top Taliban leaders in Afghanistan on charges of abuses against women and girls.

Trending Topics

trending videos