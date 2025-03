2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Bollywood's next generation. Following Junaid Khan's theatrical debut in February, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently entered the acting world with "Nadaniyaan." Later this year, Aryan Khan will step behind the camera, making his directorial debut. While Aryan has prior experience with a childhood cameo in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and voice work in "The Lion King," movies, these 2025 debuts mark a significant step for the sons of Bollywood's Khans and other star kids. For a closer look at their journeys, tune into WION E-Club.