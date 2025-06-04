LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /IAF obliterated high-value Pakistani aircraft in long-range raid
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 01:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 01:06 IST
IAF obliterated high-value Pakistani aircraft in long-range raid
Videos Jun 04, 2025, 01:06 IST

IAF obliterated high-value Pakistani aircraft in long-range raid

In a decisive military operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed long-range precision strikes, destroying multiple high-value Pakistani aircraft.

Trending Topics

trending videos