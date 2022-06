A new West Asian Quad has been established and it is called as the I2U2. It comprises of 4 nations; India, Israel, United States & UAE. US President Joe Biden will host a virtual first I2U2 summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi, Israel PM Naftali Bennett and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. To know more about the agenda of this grouping, we're joined by WION's correspondent Siddhant Sibbal.