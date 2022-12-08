Hyundai Venue N Line Review: More Engaging Behind the Wheel?
Hyundai Venue N Line is basically a sportier version of the sub-compact crossover that packs a host of visual highlights and some changes under the floor. While the engine and other parts are similar to the standard Venue, the N Line claims a more engaging experience behind the wheel with a little more stiffened suspension and some extra features. But is it actually more exciting to drive as well? That's what we are finding in this video.