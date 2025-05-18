LOGIN
Yashwant Bhaskar
Published: May 18, 2025, 19:37 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 19:37 IST
Hyderabad fire accident: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assures best treatment for injured
Around 17 people have been killed and 2 have been injured in a massive fire at a building near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar. Watch in for more details!

