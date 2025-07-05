Published: Jul 05, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 11:30 IST
Hunger and poverty threaten India’s economy
Nearly 40% of India’s population consumes fewer calories than recommended for a healthy lifestyle, highlighting a critical issue with significant economic repercussions. Despite rising average calorie intake figures in urban areas and a modest decline in rural regions, a substantial portion of the population remains undernourished, particularly among lower-income groups.