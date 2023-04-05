Hundreds of Google employees in London offices stage walkout over mass layoffs

Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices on Tuesday. Google's parent firm Alphabet (GOOGL.O) stated in January that it was firing 12,000 workers globally, or 6% of its total workforce. The decision was made in the midst of a wave of layoffs sweeping corporate America, particularly in the tech industry, where employers have fired more than 290,000 people so far this year, according to tracking website Layoffs.