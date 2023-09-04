How India and Brazil may help WhatsApp monetise chats

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
WhatsApp has been one of the most successful services owned by Meta, however, it has not been a moneymaker for the company. Meta (previously Facebook) bought the instant messaging app for $19 billion in 2014. Meanwhile, Instagram, which Facebook bought in 2012 for roughly $1 is making money, due to prolific advertising. Now, the company reportedly wants to make WhatsApp a profitable asset.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos