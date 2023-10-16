How Hamas makes money: From donors to crypto

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
As Israel's war against Hamas rages on, here is a look at the Palestinian militant group's global financing network from its allies and donors to carry out acts of terrorism. How it passes cash through underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip or using cryptocurrencies to bypass sanctions. Hamas just doesn't rely on cash or cryptocurrencies and its financing network is quite complex. WION's Harshit Sabarwal tells you more.

