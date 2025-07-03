How fraudsters took crores from a single mother in India's Gurugram

Imagine you are just going about your day when suddenly your phone rings. It’s a video call from an unknown number. You pick it up and see a police officer on your screen. He shows you his ID card and scares you with an allegation of a crime he says you have committed or a rule you have broken. You become so nervous that you don’t even stop to question it; instead, you just look for a way to get out of trouble. And that is how scamsters trap you through one of the most chilling scams becoming popular — digital arrests. This is just one small example. Digital arrest scams happen in many ways: it could be a message from a fake number pretending to be a bank or an investigation agency. These scammers prey on your fear, and this is exactly what happened to a single mother from India’s Gurugram region. Watch in for more details!