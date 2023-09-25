How Covid-19 boosted women workforce | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Studies carried out in India have shown that a woman is far more likely to pursue formal employment herself if her mother-in-law is employed. According to the study, when the mother-in-law works, daughter-in-laws are 70% more likely to work in urban households and 50% more likely to work in rural areas.

