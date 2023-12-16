+Houthis spark a Shipping Crisis in Red Sea as Maersk suspends ops amidst Gaza War +23 Pakistani soldiers killed in a terror attack by Tehreek-e-Jihad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa +China facilitates a Ceasefire between Military Junta and Ethnic Rebels +Venezuela & Guyana agree not to use force to settle their dispute over oil-rich Essequibo Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War