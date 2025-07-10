LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 21:15 IST
Hospitals in Gaza flooded with dead & injured
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 21:15 IST

Hospitals in Gaza flooded with dead & injured

Gaza’s hospitals are flooded with casualties as continuous airstrikes leave scores dead and injured. Medical staff are working around the clock with limited supplies. Watch!

