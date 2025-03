Pope Francis continues to remain in the hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, who is being treated for double pneumonia at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, has sent out a message. In his message, Pope Francis admitted he feels fragile and is facing a period of trial, but he remains spiritually strong. He said, "Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, and being for each other in faith, shining signs of hope."