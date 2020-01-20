Horses 'purified' by leaping over flames at Spain's Luminarias festival

Over one hundred horses jumped through bonfires in a purification ceremony on January 16 during the Spanish festival of "Las Luminarias" in San Bartolome de Pinares village, northwest of Madrid. The traditional celebration takes place in San Bartolome de Pinares every January 16, the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, Spain's patron saint of animals. Despite being criticised by animal rights groups over the years, one visitor to the festival said that the horses were not harmed, stating that "they jump by themselves and nothing happens to them".