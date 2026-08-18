/Hormuz flows: Oil market’s biggest unknown

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical energy chokepoints in the world, but new developments suggest oil traffic through the waterway may be more active than previously believed. As global markets closely monitor shipping activity, uncertainty surrounding security, trade flows, and geopolitical tensions continues to influence oil prices. Any disruption in Hormuz can have far-reaching consequences for energy-importing nations and global inflation. This report examines the latest signals from the Gulf, what they mean for oil markets, and why the Strait of Hormuz remains the biggest unknown for global energy traders.