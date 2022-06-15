Hong Kong’s famous floating restaurant, popular tourist attraction, towed away

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong’s famed Jumbo Floating Restaurant was towed away on June 14 after the operators said the business was suffering losses since 2013. People gathered to bid final goodbye to the buoyant behemoth which had opened up in 1976.
