Hong Kong: Worst GDP contraction since 2020, Q3 GDP shrinks 4.5%

Published: Oct 31, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Amidst heated external political climate and Covid-19 restrictions, the economy of Hong Kong has taken a steep downturn. The economy contracted 4.5 percent in the third quarter which is the worst contraction in Hong Kong since 2020.
Read in App