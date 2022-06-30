Hong Kong gears up for 25th anniversary, welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Hong Kong to attend events marking 25 years since the handover of the territory from the UK to China. It is Xi Jinping's first trip outside of mainland China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
