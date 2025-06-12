Hong Kong authorities ban mobile gaming app linked to Taiwan

Hong Kong police have outlawed a mobile game, Reversed Front: Bonfire, calling it a threat to national security. Created by a Taiwan-based developer, the strategy game invites players to overthrow a fictional communist regime — a premise that authorities say promotes independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan. Residents are now barred from downloading, sharing, or even owning the game, with criminal charges threatened under the city’s sweeping national security laws.