Hong Kong arrests 53 for plot to 'overthrow' govt in latest crackdown on dissent

Jan 07, 2021, 09.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.
