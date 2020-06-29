LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Hong Kong and Taiwan offer contrasting tales of freedom: Hosts gay pride for the world
Jun 29, 2020, 11.15 PM(IST)
Follow Us
The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.