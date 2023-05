With the new Shine 100, Honda Motorcycles has entered the 100cc commuter segment finally. With a redesigned chassis and a new 100cc engine, the Honda Shine 100 is the lightest motorcycle in its segment and it locks horns with the Hero HF-Deluxe and the Bajaj Platina 100. Let's see how this new entry-level model in Honda's portfolio fares on parameters like comfort, durability and running costs.