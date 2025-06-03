LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Jun 03, 2025
Holy relics of Lord Buddha return to India after a month-long exposition tour across Vietnam
Following a month-long exposition tour across Vietnam, the holy relics of Buddha returned to India.

