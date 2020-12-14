Historic US vaccine campaign begins, US to distribute 40 mn doses by end of 2020

Dec 14, 2020, 08.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.
