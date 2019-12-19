Historian Ramachandra Guha detained by Bengaluru police for protesting against CAA

Dec 19, 2019, 04.35 PM(IST)
As many as 25 people, including historian and author Ramachandra Guha, were detained by the police when they attempted to stage a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.